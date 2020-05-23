Lisa Baker took this photo in the Tehachapi Mountains of a thin band of colorful sunset light illuminating the underside of some dark storm clouds.
The late spring storm didn't yield much rain, which is typical, but it did clean the air and provide a little moisture to prolong the season of wildflowers and green grasses.
Colorful sunsets are often associated with mountains and oceans for the same general reason: clear air. Although dust, smoke and haze can make the sun deep red as it sets, and contribute to an overall reddish cast above the western horizon at sunset, it is actually clean air that produces the most vibrant, colorful sunsets that sometimes tint big portions of the sky in shades of pink, orange, red and purple.
The darkness of the storm clouds is due to the water vapor they contain — a cloud gets thicker and denser as it gathers more water droplets and ice crystals. Instead of reflecting or scattering light, they absorb. Clouds are typically dark when they contain the largest water droplets or ice crystals. So clouds that start out white may get progressively darker, and are darkest just before it rains or snows.
The dark clouds in Lisa's photo were heavily-laden with moisture, and then the underside glowed with the light of the setting sun.
