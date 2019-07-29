David Emenheiser took this photo of a California Mule Deer doe (Odocoileus hemionus californicus) on a foggy day in Bear Valley Springs.
Mule deer get their common name for their large ears, which are larger than those of other deer species. They are able to swivel their ears independently of each other, which helps enable them to identify where sounds — and potential threats — are coming from.
Mule deer eyes, like those of many prey species, are positioned to the sides of their head, giving them a wide sweep of vision that is estimated to cover 310 degrees. The main predators on Mule Deer are mountain lions. An adult mountain lion may kill a deer a week if they are available.
Other potential predators include coyotes and bears, though these would be most likely to catch a fawn or an old or disabled animal, not a healthy adult Mule Deer. Humans are the other major source of deer mortality in the form of hunting and road kills.
Mule Deer often form small herds of up to 20 animals, though smaller herds of 5-10 are more common. These often consist of a few related does and their offspring. Does often stay with their mothers after they are grown and then become mothers themselves.
Although Mule Deer can get quite large, particularly the bucks, they seldom fight or attack anything and rely on their wariness and speed to escape danger. Bucks do fight each other for mating rights, and does may charge potential predators, kicking and slashing with their front feet, in defense on their fawns.
