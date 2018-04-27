Pam Wildermuth took this photo at her home in Bear Valley Springs of our native Band-tailed Pigeons (Patagioenas fasciata). These beautiful birds live mostly in forests and woodlands, but will visit backyard feeders at homes that border wildland areas.
Bandtails are the biggest pigeons in North America, and they get their name from a pale band at the end of their tail. They have a colorful green iridescent patch on the nape of their neck, with a thin white crescent just above it. They also have a faintly pinkish-purple cast to their heads and chests, with bright yellow feet and bills. They also have red irises and are very attractive birds when seen up close.
Band-tailed Pigeons are fairly shy and unlike the common Rock Pigeons, they do not visit heavily populated areas. They spend most of their time foraging for nuts and seeds, and they eat smaller acorns whole. Their call is a low two-syllable that sounds like hoo-ohh, and has often been described as owl-like.
Bandtails are the closest living relative to the now-extinct Passenger Pigeon, and potential efforts to use remnant DNA and cloning to revive Passenger Pigeons would use Band-tailed Pigeons as surrogate parents. Band-tailed Pigeons were unprotected until 1912, when a large number of them were slaughtered for the market trade in Southern California. Coming at the same time as the general public finally became aware of the impending extinction of Passenger Pigeons, this caused outrage and Bandtails were granted federal protection in 1912, regulating their hunting.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for Band-tailed Pigeon is hoyov, pronounced hoy-YOVE.
