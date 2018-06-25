Al Crisalli Jr. took this photo of a California Buckeye butterfly near Oak Creek. California Buckeyes (Junonia coenia) are medium-sized butterflies, with wingspans of about two to two and one-half inches wide. These attractive butterflies are known for their attractive circular marks known as "eyespots." These are believed to confuse or discourage predators.
Another defense mechanism is the food source of Buckeye caterpillars, which typically feed on plants that contain a bitter compound known as iridoid glycosides. The presence of these compounds in the caterpillars and adult butterflies discourage predation.
Buckeyes prefer open areas, and are rarely found in more heavily wooded places. They are migratory and are sometimes found in large numbers, and although they are believed to migrate from the south, it is not known exactly where they migrate from.
Adult Buckeyes visit a variety of flowering plants to nectar feed, and seem to be drawn to little creeks or water sources that have blooming plants in the vicinity.
Like most butterflies, their underwing patterns are considerably more muted and plain, a mottled tan that matches well with the color of dried grass and leaves, so Buckeyes are difficult to see when they land on the ground and fold their wings. Typically when butterflies want to be seen, they open their wings so that the colorful sides are visible, and when they want to blend in or not be seen, they fold their wings closed so that only the more cryptic, camouflaged sides are visible.
The Nuwa (Kawaiisu or Paiute) name for butterfly is ayaatanizi, pronounced aye-ya-ta-NEE-zee.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.