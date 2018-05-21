Rick Scott took this photo in Stallion Springs of an American Elk (Cervus canadensis nelsonii) bull. These enormous charismatic animals have become a frequent presence in Stallion Springs, Bear Valley Springs, Hart Flat and other areas, and have even expanded their range into the Tehachapi Valley and surrounding mountains.
Elk were once the most widespread ungulate (hoofed mammal) in North America, being found in virtually every one of the Lower 48 states. There were multiple subspecies, at least two of which have now gone extinct. With reintroduction efforts and hunting regulations, however, elk numbers have recovered in many areas and elk have returned to some places where they were absent for more than a century.
A Native American word for elk is “Wapiti” which means “white rump,” referring to a light patch of fur on their upper hindquarters. Elk have distinctive shaggy capes which grow longer during the winter months and are partially shed in summer.
In the deer family, only moose are larger than elk in North America. Adult bull elk can weigh more than 1,000 pounds.
Elk antler is considered the fastest growing bone in the natural world, growing as much as an inch per day during the summer months. Bull elk associate peacefully this time of year, forming what are known as “bachelor herds.” In autumn, however, they become adversaries and spar for mating rights with the cow elk.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for elk is tuhui, pronounced tu-HOO-ee, meaning “water deer.”
