Randy Weinstein took this photo of a Desert Cottontail rabbit and a Western Bluebird both getting a drink at the same time from a water fountain at Randy's Stallion Springs home.
For anyone who wants to attract wildlife to their yard, the first step is to provide some kind of reliable source of clean water. This can range from a fancy (and probably expensive) natural-looking pond and waterfall, to a simple plastic tub or even a large terracotta dish set on the ground. The important thing is to keep it supplied with fresh water.
Most animals can make do with (or without) an array of different food sources, but water is pretty non-negotiable. Depending upon where you live, you may get an assortment of daytime visitors, including quail, doves, bluebirds and other songbirds, deer, gray squirrels, etc.
Once the sun goes down, then you may get the later crowd: raccoons, bobcats, owls, frogs, foxes, and perhaps bears in some areas and on certain occasions.
Even animals like Desert Cottontails (Sylvilagus audubonii) that obtain most of their moisture from the food they eat, and can go for days without drinking, will make use of a supply of water when it is available.
Water is truly a miraculous and magical substance that makes life on Earth possible. Particularly in California's Inland Ranges where we regularly go five months or more without rain in the warmer months, water is life-giving and vital. Residents of the Tehachapi Mountains who provide water for our animal neighbors improve the quality of their lives.
