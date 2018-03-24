D.L. Caldwell took this photo in Bear Valley Springs of a Merriam's Chipmunk (Tamias meerriami) sitting in a bird feeder. D.L. enjoys all the wildlife found in the upper reaches of the Tehachapi Mountains, and puts out bird feeders including one specifically stocked with mealworms that gets lots of traffic from western bluebirds, juncos, white-crowned sparrows, orioles, nuthatches and titmice.
Chipmunks are a beautiful type of small squirrel, and there are 13 species of them in California. They can be distinguished by subtle differences in size and markings. Merriam's are a paler species, and the ones with the faintest markings are believed to live around Walker Pass, northeast of Tehachapi along Highway 178.
Like most squirrels, Merriam's Chipmunks are active only during daylight hours. They have two foraging periods, one in the morning typically lasting a little over three hours, then they rest at midday. In the afternoon they again forage for food to eat or cache for future use.
Chipmunks eat primarily seeds, grains and nuts, but occasionally will also consume high-protein finds like eggs, insects and reptiles. These very small mammals must be alert to many predators, since they can fall prey to long-tailed weasels, gray foxes, coyotes, bobcats, hawks, snakes, badgers and more.
Merriam's Chipmunks live both in burrows in the ground, often converting unoccupied gopher holes for their own use, and also in cavities in both standing trees and fallen trunks.
The Nüwa (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for chipmunk is tavaazi, pronounced tava-AZI.
