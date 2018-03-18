Sharon Letson took this photo at her home in West Golden Hills of a European Honeybee (Apis mellifera) with a thick coat of bright yellow pollen. The Honeybee was feeding on a sunflower, which doesn't produce much nectar for making honey, but is clearly a rich source of pollen.
Letson, who spent many years as a commercial flight attendant, expressed the bee's condition in aviation terms: "This little bee is so loaded up with pollen that she probably wouldn't pass the weight and balance checklist for take-off."
While adult Honeybees primarily eat honey, the young brood (baby bees) are fed primarily pollen, mixed with a small amount of honey or nectar, which beekeepers refer to as "bee bread." So while most people think of Honeybees as almost entirely honey foragers that get a little pollen stuck on them accidentally, pollen is in fact essential food for larval bees and necessary for the survival of the hive.
To aid in pollen collection, Honeybees have a special feature on their hind legs called a "pollen basket" or corbicula that consists of a smooth, shallow cavity with a fringe of hairs. Honeybees moisten dry pollen with their tongue and then pack it into their pollen basket for the return flight home.
The world's largest annual pollination event involves the almond trees of California's Central Valley, when more than 1.7 million hives are placed in almond orchards, typically from the first part of February until the first week or so of March, depending upon the weather. Beekeepers are paid for the pollination service and their bees don't make much honey, but the hives come home laden with pollen. All worker bees, incidentally, are female.
