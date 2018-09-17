David Whitley took this photo in Bear Valley Springs of what appears to be an elk with very California Mule Deer-like antlers. This looks like one of two animals that was photographed a few weeks ago by Danny Hendrickson hanging out with some Mule Deer bucks.
David, who is among the country's top rock art experts, was wondering if there was a possibility that the animal might be a "delk" — a hybrid between an American Elk and a Mule Deer, since it is the color of an elk, but is smaller than typical elk bulls and has narrow antlers that look like Mule Deer, rather than the very thick antlers of typical bull elk.
There doesn't seem to be much published information in the scientific literature about the possibility of this happening. Elk have 68 chromosomes and deer in the Odocoileus genus (White-tailed Deer, Mule Deer and Black-tailed Deer) have 70 chromosomes so it shouldn't be possible, but then donkeys with 62 chromosomes can bred with horses who have 64 to produce mules, which have 63 chromosomes.
When hybrids like this occur, it is usually a male from the smaller species breeding with a female from the larger species, like a male donkey mating with a mare, a male coyote breeding with a female wolf, etc. So perhaps a Mule Deer buck happened to encounter an unguarded cow elk that was in estrus and they coupled, producing the animal in the photo.
The accounts I've been able to find about "delk" are anecdotal, so I still don't know if this is possible. The Tehachapi Mountains would provide likely conditions for such an aberration, though, since we have small numbers of elk and Mule Deer are fairly ubiquitous.
