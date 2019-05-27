Al Crisalli Jr. took this photo in Brite Valley of two California Ground Squirrels eating some peanuts that were intended for California Jays.
California Ground Squirrels (Otospermophilus beechey) are one of the most abundant small mammals in the Tehachapi Mountains. They live in burrows that they dig themselves, often starting with an abandoned gopher burrow and enlarging to suit themselves.
Ground Squirrels aren't the most popular members of our native wildlife family, for several reasons. Their energetic digging can undermine buildings and put wheelbarrows loads of dirt where people don't want it — like on the inside outbuildings and root cellars.
They are also industrious and voracious eaters, and they can strip a tree of all of its fruit in a matter of days — even before it ripens.
Ground Squirrels are preyed upon by some predators, including hawks, eagles, coyotes and bobcats, but except for the very young ones, they are no easy target. They will bite when threatened, and put up a fight until the end.
Ground Squirrels have lived in close proximity to rattlesnakes for so long that they can withstand a bite: a Ground Squirrel that has been struck by a rattlesnake will curl up into a fetal position as though lethally wounded, and half an hour later return to normal, showing no signs of injury the next day.
Ground Squirrels are strictly diurnal and are not seen at night. They also estivate, a form of less deep hiberation, when it is very cold or even very hot, remaining in their burrows where the air temperature is more constant.
The Nuwä Indian word for Ground Squirrel is ewuuts, pronounced Ay-wuts.
