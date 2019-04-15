Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 61F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.