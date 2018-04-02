Patty Orsburn took this photo of some California Mule Deer on a sunlit slope with a stormy sky as a backdrop. Patty says that “I saw these beauties off Highline Road so I pulled over to see if I could get some shots. There were a total of about 15 and they let me get about 50 feet away before they started leaving. They let me hang out for a good 15 minutes though, just eating and watching me.”
California Mule Deer (Odocoileus hemionus californicus) are widespread throughout the Tehachapi Mountains. Though timid and wary by nature, they acclimate to humans fairly readily and will allow themselves to be observed at close range if you stay quiet and don’t startle them with loud noises or sudden movement.
The lack of rain or snow this winter didn’t provide much green feed for deer and other animals, but the one sizeable three-day storm we had the first of spring has finally brought a flush of green to local hillsides.
Mule Deer both graze and browse, so they are not entirely dependent on grass but often forage with their heads up as they munch on leaves, buds, flowers and growing tips. In the winter they consume all the mistletoe they can reach, which why you won’t commonly see oak trees with mistletoe that is within reach of foraging deer.
The Nüwa (Kawaiisu or Paiute) Indian word for deer is tuhui, which is pronounced tu-HOO-ee.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented