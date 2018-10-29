Ryan True-Richardson took this photo at Cub Lake in Bear Valley Springs of a large American Elk or Rocky Mountain Elk bull (Cervus canadensis nelsonii) that was enjoying both the water and the green grass of the oasis that is Cub Lake.
This bull appears to be in prime health, with a substantial antler rack and good overall weight. The autumn rut has been underway for weeks, and many local residents have heard bulls "bugling" as they competed for the affections of cow elk.
The term bugling suggests more of a brassy, horn sound, while to me bull elk make more of a whistling, snort sound — it's kinda high-pitched, and if I was picking instruments to compare it to, I might be more inclined to say flute rather the bugle. But the term bugling does suggest more of a military, combative circumstance, and the bulls do compete fiercely for the cows.
The jousting of bull elk is very different from the concussive battling of bighorn sheep rams, who draw back and then charge one another, colliding head-on and causing loud knocks that echo in mountains.
Elk, on the other hand, are really wrestling: the real combat occurs after they lock antlers. These are branched to reduce the chance of serious injury — the antlers interlock at the forks of the tines, so the bulls can wrestle without getting impaled.
Once their antlers lock, each bull tries to shove the other one backwards and demonstrate which is stronger — like sumo wrestlers trying to be the first to make their opponent step outside the circle. Eventually, the weaker bull yields and runs off.
