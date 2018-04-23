Karen Jackson took this photo in Stallion Springs of a resting Gray Fox (Urocyon cinereoargenteus) on the roof of her home. Karen said that during the day Gray Foxes often rest on the roof. This provides some measure of safety for the diminutive Gray Foxes, which are only about the size of a house cat and are at risk from coyotes and other larger predators.
People glimpsing a moving Gray Fox sometimes think that they have seen a Red Fox (Vulpes vulpes) because of the bright tawny colors visible behind the ears and on the chest and legs of Gray Foxes. There are now Red Foxes living in Kern County and the Tehachapi Mountains, but they have expanded their range into this area and weren't here historically — there is no Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) Indian word for Red Fox. The Red Foxes that are occasionally seen are probably descended from a group of eastern Red Foxes that were reportedly introduced into California as a source of fur in the late 1870s. They have since become a threat to ground nesting birds in coastal areas. A quick means of telling them apart: Gray Foxes typically have a black tip on their tail and red foxes have a white tip on theirs.
There is a California native red fox known as the Sierra Nevada Red Fox or the High Sierra Fox (Vulpes vulpes necator) which is highly endangered and still persists in a few remnant populations around Sonora Pass and in the Cascade Mountains. Gray Foxes are far more ancient and originated before either coyotes or red foxes.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for Gray Fox is wazi, pronounced WAH-zeh.
