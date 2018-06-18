Rick Searfoss took this photo at his home in Bear Valley Springs of an adult Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) leaving its nest.
Rick explains: "Recently my daughter pointed out that one of the Redtail hawk chicks in the large nest in the Valley Oak in our front yard in Bear Valley was visible at the edge of the nest. I rushed inside to grab my camera. By the time I got back and was zooming and focusing my telephoto lens at the nest, the chick had tucked deeper into the nest and was out of view.
"Though I missed photographing the chick, just as I was getting the camera up and focused, one of the parents sprang out of the nest — no doubt in search of more food for the ravenous chicks. Even though surprised, I managed to snap the photo as this beautiful hawk had just completely spread its wings and entered full flight just a foot or two away from the nest."
Red-tailed Hawks are the most widespread and successful raptors in the Tehachapi Mountains, and they are still nesting throughout the area. Redtail parents either build their own large stick nest from scratch or use a nest built in previous years by Red-tailed Hawks, Common Ravens or Great-horned Owls. Redtails typically raise two or three chicks in a brood.
Because of their abundance and large size, Redtails are the raptor most commonly used in falconry in the U.S. Falconers typically start with Redtails called passage hawks, which means birds that have fledged (left the nest) and are on their own, but are less than a year old.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for Red-tailed Hawk is kwanizi, pronounced kwa-NAZ-ee.
