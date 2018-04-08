Traci Thorold took this photo of a White-lined Sphinx Moth (Hyles lineata) nectar feeding on Narcissus blossoms. Sphinx Moths are also commonly referred to as hawk moths because of their large size or hummingbird moths, since they hover at flowers nectar feeding and greatly resemble small hummingbirds.
These attractive moths typically have three-inch wingspans and at first glance appear to be hummingbirds, though one quickly noticeable difference is the fact that unlike hummingbirds, their soft whirring wings make almost no sound.
Hummingbird moths are mostly frequently seen in the twilight hours of early morning and late afternoon, though they can be active during the day or night. Apparently in response to predation, in some areas they are seldom active during the day at all but appear just after sundown and continue foraging at night.
When a tree, shrub or patch of flowers is in full bloom, it is a delight to suddenly discover as many as a dozen Sphinx moths busily using their long proboscis to reach the nectar hidden inside the blossoms. Sphinx moths use both their good eyesight and olfactory senses to locate flowering plants. They seem to have a preference for white blossoms, though will feed on many other colors of flowers as well. The subtle sweet smell of blooming Mimosa trees often attracts a little squadron of feeding Sphinx moths.
As charming as the adult moths are, many people seem put off by the larval form: the large hornworms most commonly called tomato worms, though they feed on many other plants besides tomatoes. These caterpillars can show a wide variety of markings, seemingly depending upon the larval host plant, but all are large, smooth-skinned caterpillars with a horn on their hind end. When you see them, just remember how delightful the adults turn out to be.
