Nancy Valle took these photos of a California Prionus Beetle (Prionus californicus), which is also known as a California Root Borer.
These are a type of "longhorn beetle," named for their long segmented antennae. The adults appear in June through early August, often after warm nights. These insects spend most of their up to five-year life spans living underground as large white grubs or larvae, feeding on the roots of trees, shrubs and vines.
After pupating, they emerge as big winged adults, and they fly at night in search of mates. The adults only live for ten days to two weeks, and they don't feed as adults.
They usually seem to be on their last legs when you find them on the ground, and like salmon who have swum upstream to spawn, they don't live for long. Though they look intimidating with their large size, they are harmless and apparently don't even have functioning mouth parts.
Males like the one Nancy photographed are slightly smaller than the females and have antennae that are much more deeply serrated than those of females. Males Prionus beetles are also more likely to roam in search of mates, so these are the ones most often found by local residents.
California Prionus Beetles can be a serious pest of some fruit orchards, especially cherries in Washington state. The larvae can cause wilting and dieback in trees as they bore through the roots.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.