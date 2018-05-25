Joe Yuele took this photo of a baby Northern Pacific Rattlesnake (Crotalus oreganus oreganus) that appeared on his patio in Bear Valley Springs. "This was the first sighting of the spring," Joe says, "Our resident ravens were kicking and screaming about the snake on the patio."
Northern Pacific Rattlesnakes are the main venomous snake found in the Tehachapi Mountains. They are extremely variable in color, ranging from very dark to very pale, and may have various background shades of green, red, gray, brown or tan. They all tend to have dark dorsal blotches or "saddle marks" that are lighter in the middle and darker around the edges.
Because reptiles tend to be miniatures of their parents, it can be hard to tell their size when looking at a photo of them, if there is no point of size reference. This snake that Joe photographed, for example, looks like it might be a couple of feet long and as thick as typical water bottle.
However, it is actually a very young juvenile, barely 12 inches long, as you can see if you look closely at the rattle on the end of its tail. Rattlesnakes are born with just a button at the end of their tail, and they add a segment each time they shed their skin as they grow. This little snake looks like it has only shed once and has a single segment.
Despite widespread fear and revulsion felt toward rattlesnakes, they actually have no desire to encounter humans. Their first defense is to lie motionless and avoid detection, then if noticed they will give a buzzing as a warning. If you get too close, they will attempt to crawl away and seek cover. Striking is typically the last resort. They are probably the least aggressive of all potentially dangerous wildlife.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for rattlesnake is togowa, pronounced to-GO-wa, or shortened as to-GO.
