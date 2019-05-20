Alex Munoz took this photo in a patio area at the Tehachapi Unified School District office of a swarm of European Honeybees (Apis mellifera) hanging from a Deodar Cedar (Cedrus deodara).
Spring is the time of year when people are most likely to discover clusters of bees as large as a basketball clinging to a tree branch, fence post or similar object. These represent the expansion of an existing bee hive.
What happens is this: when a beehive, located either in a commercial hive box or some other cavity like a hollow tree limb, begins to get overcrowded, the original queen allows the workers to raise a new queen.
Then, typically on the day the new queen is ready to emerge from her cell, the old queen leaves the hive with a large number of workers. They fly to a nearby staging area. While the workers cluster around the queen, protecting her and keeping themselves warm, scout bees fly out in search of a new home.
After they mutually agree on the best choice, a process that usually only takes a few days, all the bees take to the wing en masse. In a small flying cloud of bees, they fly to the new location, leaving the staging area in under a minute.
A swarm of bees is not aggressive, since they no longer have any home to defend, and although many people are alarmed to find thousands of bees in a cluster outside their home or work, bees that are part of a swarm seeking a new home rarely sting anyone.
