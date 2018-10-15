Glenn Mueller took this photo south of Highline Road of two Western Red-tailed Skinks mating. While the name Western Red-tailed Skink (Plestiodon gilberti rubricaudatus) may seem odd when viewing the adults, which certainly do not have red tails, it is descriptive of the juveniles, which are striped and do have brightly colored red or pink tails.
They are one of four different subspecies of Gilbert's Skink found in California. These smooth-skinned lizards are snake-like both in their appearance and their sinuous side-to-side movements, since their bodies are muscular but their legs are very small. They spend most of their time concealed in leaf litter or underneath decaying wood or other hiding places.
Because of their secretive nature, it was very unusual for Glenn to happen to catch these two in flagrante in an exposed, easily visible location. They are rarely seen moving around in the open, though they are diurnal and typically only active during daytime hours.
Skinks are quick to bite if captured, but they have very tiny teeth and their bite is mostly a pinch. They eat a variety of invertebrates that they encounter in among the duff and leaf litter.
Skinks in turn must be careful because they are vulnerable to a number of small predators — while adults are larger than some skink species, they only get about five inches long and can be preyed upon by snakes, roadrunners, skunks, etc.
Both sexes look similar, but females are slightly smaller and males develop a reddish-orange coloration on their blunt heads during the breeding season. Females lay just 3-9 eggs in the summer after mating.
