Marsha Morris took this photo at her home in West Golden Hills of a male and female Lesser Goldfinch (Spinus psaltria) visiting a birdbath. These small attractive songbirds can be found in the Tehachapi area throughout the year. At times, they are joined by two less common relatives: American Goldfinches and Lawrence’s Goldfinches.
Lesser Goldfinches tend to feed in small groups, and they are a delight to watch and listen to as they forage their way through small plants and shrubs, vocalizing softly (“jabbering to each other” as one ornithologist has described) in a series of jumbled notes that sometimes borrow from the songs of other birds.
Sometimes known to oldtimers as “wild canaries,” Lesser Goldfinches can often be seen clinging to the tops of thistles, sunflowers and other plants harvesting the seeds. They are such light little birds that even slender plants like yellow starthistle can support the weight of these active gleaners, though as the flowerheads bend down, the Goldfinches often find themselves eating upside down.
Lesser Goldfinches primarily eat seeds from members of the sunflower family, and will readily come to backyard bird feeders, especially those that dispense thistle seeds or black oil sunflower seeds.
While most bird species have experienced population declines over the past 40 years, Lesser Goldfinches have actually expanded both their population and range, and appear to have benefited from ornamental plants and water sources provided by homeowners. The biggest populations of Lesser Goldfinches can be found in Texas and California.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
