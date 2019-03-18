Marsha Morris took this photo at her Golden Hills home of a male Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus) visiting a suet and birdseed feeder.
These medium-sized woodpeckers are common in the Tehachapi Mountains, and they can be both seen and heard, for they often make a loud, unmusical kyeer sound.
They get their common name for the bright pinkish-red coloring on the underside of their wings and tail. Flickers fly with the typical undulating flight pattern of woodpeckers: flap (wings wide outstretched), glide (wings closed tightly), flap, glide.
When Northern Flickers do this, the result is intermittent flashes or "flickers" of bright orange-red color from the underside of their wings when they are outstretched during the flap part of their flight sequence.
Unlike most woodpeckers, who forage primarily on trees, Flickers spend a lot of time on the ground, because their staple diet includes ants and beetles. Flickers have a long, barbed tongue that can stick out two inches beyond the end of their bill, and they use this to zip up ants. They will also dig down into ant tunnels in search of the larvae, which are higher in protein and more nutritious. And better tasting, one presumes.
Flickers like to drum on hollow surfaces to communicate and establish territory. Some people hear this rhythmic drumming and assume that it is a woodpecker drilling into dead wood in search of insect prey, but it is for expression and not food. Male Flickers will drum on other surfaces besides wood, including stove pipe caps and rooftop cooler units -- anything that can make a loud sound.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for woodpecker is tatarage'eb, pronounced ta-ta-rrrrah-geh'eb, with the "r" rolled to help approximate the sound that drumming woodpeckers make.
