Glenn and Barb Mueller submitted these photos of a San Diego Alligator Lizard (Elgaria multicarinata webbii) eating a hornworm. This is the species of Alligator Lizard found in the Tehachapi Mountains, even though we are admittedly quite a long walk from San Diego.
Alligator Lizards are common throughout the Tehachapi area, though they are seen much less frequently than Western Fence Lizards (Bluebellies) or Side-blotch Lizards because Alligator Lizards are more secretive.
With their large head and powerful jaws, Alligator Lizards do somewhat resemble the much larger amphibious reptiles for which they are named. Though they are not as fleet-footed as the more slender Bluebellies, Alligator Lizards can move very fast, using an undulating snake-like motion. They are good swimmers who will jump into water to escape if the opportunity presents itself, though many of them live their entire lives without being around water.
Alligator Lizards eat a variety of invertebrates they find as they forage, and will also eat small lizards, bird eggs or baby mice if they encounter them. The one pictured snapped up a tomato worm that had been evicted from the Mueller's vegetable garden.
Alligator Lizards, like most lizards, don't make very good pets — when held, they tend to both bite and also smear poop on whoever is holding them.
When young, Alligator Lizards are slender with very long tails. They can detach their tails as a defensive mechanism when threatened, and they grow back but seldom as long as their original tail. The lizard shown has regenerated a lost tail.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
