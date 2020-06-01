Toshimi Kristof took this photo of a Black-crowned Night Heron at Jack's Hole in Bear Valley Springs. Jack's Hole is a small body of water between Four Island Lake and Cub Lake on the valley floor.
Like other herons, Black-crowned Night Herons (Nycticorax nycticorax) are wading birds that spend their time around wetlands, foraging for a wide variety of prey, including insects, frogs, fish, lizards, rodents, plant material, etc. They are shorter, stouter and more compact than most herons.
They get the name Night Herons because they more frequently forage in the evenings and night, thus avoiding competition from other heron species and egrets that may utilize the same habitat during the day. As evidenced by this photo, however, they are not strictly nocturnal birds and may be seen during daylight hours.
The Black-crowned Night Heron's unusual genus and species name "nycticorax" means "night raven" in Ancient Greek, and refers to their nighttime hunting habit and the croaking, crow-like call that they make. In several languages Black-crowned Night Herons are referred to as a "quark" or something similar, in an onomatopoeia inspired by the squawking sound that they make.
Black-crowned Night Herons often roost communally, typically building stick nests in trees or cattails with as many as a dozen nests in a single big tree. They are found in many parts of the world in both fresh and salt water wetlands.
