Gina Crane took this photo at Cub Lake in Bear Valley Springs of a beautiful sunset following recent hurricane activity in the Pacific that brought some promising clouds to the Tehachapi Mountains, but virtually no actual rain.
The Pacific Ocean is one of the primary influencers of Tehachapi weather, which can seem odd to some people because we are certainly not a coastal community. In the bigger picture, however, we're actually not that far from the coast — a little more than 100 miles as the raven flies.
If a weather front came moving onshore from the ocean, pushed along by a 10-mile an hour breeze, it would only take 10-12 hours to reach Tehachapi. You can come outside some mornings when we've had steady winds out of the west, and you can feel the humidity lingering from the ocean air.
Of course there is some distance to cover when weather comes to us from the ocean, including crossing the Coast Range and the San Joaquin Valley, but it does arrive eventually.
With Tehachapi's location in the mountains, our weather is more diverse and variable than the Mojave Desert that adjoins us to the east and the San Joaquin Valley to the west. We get lots of cloud formation and movement, and the skies over Tehachapi can resemble a cloud zoo, with as many as eight or nine different named clouds types visible overhead on some days.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
