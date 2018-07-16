Marsha Morris took this photo at her West Golden Hills home of a covey of California Quail drinking at a waterfall. Quail can obtain some of the moisture they need from the green vegetation they eat, but they also like to visit a water source daily.
This is why providing a reliable source of drinking water is so important to attracting and benefiting wildlife. There are many animal species, like cottontail rabbits, for example, that can get water from plants, but even these creatures appreciate having water to drink and will avail themselves of the opportunity if it is provided to them.
There are a number of bird species that enjoy daily baths, and they will visit a shallow water source every day to drink and bathe. Western Bluebirds, one of our iconic oak woodland species, are very fond of bathing and will appear at a bird bath in large family or social groups to splash about and shower themselves. Their bird bath doesn't have to be anything fancy — an oversized terra cotta plant saucer works great.
In addition to birds and other animals, a number of invertebrates like bees or butterflies are also attracted to a water source. With these little visitors, even shallow water can pose a potential drowning hazard, so it is good to place a floating stick in still water for them, or have a damp sandy area where they can safely drink.
Providing water for wildlife is a generous act that can bring lots of enjoyment when you get to see who comes by to visit your watering hole.
