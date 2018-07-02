Erika Elliot took this photo of a male Bullock's Oriole (Icterus bullockii) as it appears to be feeding a fledgling. Elliot says that she and her husband, Bill, provide food for the fruit-loving orioles, including grape jelly, oranges and hummingbird syrup.
"Normally males and females come to feed separately, but today there were two birds there and the male would take a bit of jelly and give it to the other bird," Elliot explains. "They did that three times. I think that the picture shows a juvenile that gets help feeding from his Dad."
Bullock's Orioles are considered neotropical migrants, which means they nest here in the spring or early summer, but migrate south to spend the winter months in warmer locations in Mexico and elsewhere.
Many birds species have basically two versions — one species that leaves east of the Rocky Mountains, and another that lives west. With orioles, the well-known Baltimore Oriole is the eastern version, and the Bullock's Oriole is the western relative. Genetic testing has revealed that while the two species sometimes hybridize in the Midwest, where their ranges overlap, they are definitely two distinctly different species.
Orioles eat mostly insects and fruit, and are considered canopy-gleaners, foraging for a variety of insects. They can be quite vocal birds, with both the males and females singing. They typically make a rapid, staccato call of whistles and chatter closely interspersed.
Bullock's Orioles make a very distinctive, hanging pendulous nest woven of fibers like horsehair, grasses, random strands of hay bale binder twine and blue plastic strings collected from disintegrating tarps. The nests are well-hidden during nesting season, but are often revealed in winter when deciduous trees shed their leaves.
