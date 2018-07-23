Jan Hendricks took this photo in the yard of her Bear Valley Springs home of a fawn whose mother left it beneath a large metal statue of a buck.
Jan is a naturalist in Bear Valley who used to write a wildlife feature in the Bear Valley Cub. She and her husband, Danny, put up this large statue of a buck in their yard. Several years ago, an overly aggressive rutting buck took offense to the metal intruder, and kept attacking it with his antlers until he toppled the large but inoffensive statue that Jan and Danny call "Rusty."
Rusty was put back up again and has largely been left alone. Jan recently looked out to see that he had some adorable little company.
"Remember Rusty, the metal statue that was attacked by a rutting buck a couple of years ago?' Jan wrote, "Well it looks like Rusty has a new job now — babysitter. Mama deer left her fawn under his supervision while she grazed nearby." The fawn looked content to have this steel champion standing watch over her.
California Mule Deer (Odocoileus hemionus californicus) typically have their fawns in June, and you begin to see these spotted babies venturing about with their mothers in July. The does typically leave their babies hidden in tall grass or resting in the shade of an oak tree while they forage. Only at the Hendricks is there a large steel buck available for babysitting duty.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
