Katelyn Mulliniks took these photos of a Small Cabbage White (Pieris rapae) butterfly in the Tehachapi Valley. These small butterflies are one of the first to appear in the spring.
While Small Cabbage Whites are originally native to Europe and Asia, apparently they were introduced into North America about 1860 and have been expanding their range ever since. They have even made it to Hawaii, New Zealand and Australia.
Small Cabbage Whites get their name because members of the cabbage family, both wild and domestic, are their preferred host plant. There is a similar closely-related butterfly, known as the Large Cabbage White (Pieris brassica) which is also commonly seen in the Tehachapi area. Both of these butterflies have white wings a few small black spots, but Large Cabbage Whites also have some black shading on the ends of their forewings.
Small Cabbage Whites begin their lives as tiny eggs that the adult female lays on the leaves of a member of the cabbage family. They hatch out as slender green caterpillars, and like many butterfly larvae, the first thing they do is eat their eggshell to get some initial food energy.
They then begin devouring succulent green cabbage leaves, which puts them at odds with farmers and gardeners. In large numbers they can be serious agricultural pests, but in the Tehachapi Mountains they are typically experienced just as the attractive adult butterflies, flitting from flower to flower as they nectar feed.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for butterfly is ayaatanizi, pronounced ah-yah-ta-NEE-zee.
