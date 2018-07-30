Emily Meeks took this photo in Golden Hills of "kissing deer" — a California Mule Deer fawn nuzzling its mother.
There is a strong bond between Mule Deer does and their babies. When the doe feels the onset of birth, she separates herself from the rest of the herd and has her fawn in a secluded area, often in tall grass.
She will then leave the fawn hidden as she grazes. Because the newborn fawns have no scent, it is actually safer for them if the doe stays away — her scent could lead a predator to the helpless fawn. The doe returns to nurse her baby or babies, but only infrequently — a few times a day is sufficient.
After a couple of weeks, the fawns begin to follow their mother, and will rest in the shade while she grazes. Wearing their concealing spots, the fawns blend into the tawny dried grasses of a California summer.
Growing quickly, the fawns can soon run with the does, and will bound up slopes and through canyons as they roam the Tehachapi Mountains with their fleet-footed mothers. Once they can run fast and keep up with the does, the fawns seldom let their mothers out of their sight.
Both little bucks and does typically stay with their mothers during their first year of life, and the females may spend the rest of their lives in the same small herd as their mothers.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) Indian word for deer is tuhui, pronounced tu-HOO-ee.
