Jesse Waldowski took this photo of a Tehachapi sunset coloring the evening sky next to the Stallion Springs Church. Jesse is a captain with the Kern County Fire Department at Station 18 in Stallion Springs and he took this photo not far from the station.
The Tehachapi Mountains often provide exceptionally colored sunrises and sunsets. Why? One of the main reasons is the fact that we tend to have clean air. That's the answer to the mystery of why islands, remote deserts and higher mountains, which would seem to have little in common, produce memorably colorful sunrises and sunsets on a regular basis. That's the common denominator.
It's true that pollutants and aerosols, both man-made and natural ones from sources like wildfires, can make the sky near the horizon line dark orange, and the setting sun itself look as deep red as a Chinese lantern. But color in the rest of the sky is more subdued as a result of hazy or smoggy air.
It is true that volcanoes can eject particulate matter so high into the atmosphere that bright twilight afterglows will result, but the typical low-level dust and pollutants produced by people do not have the same effect. Which is why Los Angeles and Riverside and other places known for their smog are not correspondingly known for their amazing sunsets.
Our skies are especially colorful after rain or snow in the Tehachapi area has temporarily cleaned the lower atmosphere so the air is very clear, or a strong east wind has pushed pollution back into the San Joaquin Valley.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
