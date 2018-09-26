Anne Marie Novinger took this photo of a Tarantula Hawk (Pepsis sp.) that was nectar feeding on onion blossoms (not Bloomin' Onions) at the Novinger home on Old Town Road.
These are the largest wasps in North America, and their bodies are a brilliant metallic blue with orange wings. Though the adults feed on nectar like harmless butterflies, the food they secure for their young is considerably more sinister: an adult wasp finds a tarantula, stings it, which immobilizes it, and then drags it into a burrow.
The wasp then lays a single egg on the still-living but paralyzed spider, and when the larvae hatches out, it proceeds to slowly feed on the hapless tarantula.
Tarantula Hawks are said to have one of the most painful stings of any insect in the country — it is one of the few to be given a Pain Level 4 on the Schmidt Sting Pain Index, which was created by entomologist Justin Schmidt of the Carl Hayden Bee Research Center in Arizona. Schmidt described the sensation of being stung by a Tarantula Hawk as "blinding, fierce and shockingly electric." Schmidt put only bullet ants and warrior wasps in the Pain Level 4 category along with Tarantula Hawks.
Happily, very few people have ever been stung by a Tarantula Hawk, since they are not at all aggressive to people, and they almost always reserve their venom for tarantulas. You can often see these colorful wasps nectar-feeding on the common narrow-leaved milkweed flowers that can be found throughout the Tehachapi Mountains.
