Toshimi Kristof took these photos at her home in Bear Valley Springs of snowflakes following our recent big Day After Christmas Storm of 2019. As you might expect, the hardest part about photographing snowflakes is getting your shot before the subject matter melts away before your eyes. Toshimi said that was her experience in taking these images.
To begin with, the majority of snowflakes aren't the beautiful, six-sided crystal shape that we're all used to seeing — they are just among the most picturesque, so they are the style that we see depicted most frequently.
In fact, research has indicated that fewer than 1 percent of all the snowflakes that fall each year are the classic hexagonal shape with six branching arms. Most snowflakes don't even end up being symmetrical. A pair of scientists working in Hokkaido, Japan documented 80 different general snowflake patterns — these ice crystal creations are amazingly diverse.
Snowflake photography was pioneered and created, basically, by one man: a farmer from Jericho, Vermont named Wilson Bentley. He grew up on a farm in snowy Vermont and had received a microscope for his 15th birthday. In 1885 when he was 19, Bentley combined his microscope and camera and took the first ever photo of a snowflake.
Over the next 45 years, he photographed more than 5,000 snowflakes, working outside in cold weather for hours at a time to delay the melting of his subject, and used a feather to transfer the snowflakes to glass slides for photography.
Bentley donated the best of his photographic prints and slides to the Smithsonian Institution, and it was this pioneering citizen-scientist who provided much of the world's early information about snowflake appearance, configuration and formation.
The Nuwä word for snow is nüvüv, pronounced nuh-VUHV.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.