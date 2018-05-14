Sandy Williams took this photo of an adult and a baby Great Horned Owl (Bubo virginianus) in Bear Valley Springs. These large owls are found throughout the Tehachapi Mountains, and in fact have the greatest distribution of any owl in North America. They were once known as “Tiger Owls” because of their somewhat striped appearance and their ferocity as predators.
“Great Horns” as they are affectionately referred to by ornithologists, have the most diverse diet of any of raptor in the U.S. They primarily eat small mammals like rabbits, mice, voles, gophers, etc., but they will also prey on songbirds, coots, housecats, skunks, reptiles, fish, etc. Great Horned Owls have been described as raptors that will “prey on any species they are able to overtake.”
Great Horns have cryptic coloration and blend right in with the bark of trees where they typically roost during the day, waiting until nightfall. People are often active in the vicinity of roosting Great Horned Owls but simply don’t notice them because they are so well camouflaged.
Great Horns don’t usually build their own nests from scratch, but take over old nests made by Red-tailed Hawks or Ravens. The owls have their choice of available nest sites, because they are the first to begin nesting — Great Horns begin nesting earlier than almost any other birds, it is not uncommon for the mother owl to get snowed on as she sits in her nest incubating eggs.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for owl is muhuutsi, pronounced muh-HUUT-si.
