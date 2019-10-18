Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds. High 61F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.