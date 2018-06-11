Toshimi Kristof took this photo at her home in Bear Valley Springs of a Pacific Gopher Snake (Pituophis catenifer catenifer) drinking water. Toshimi and her husband, Les, have long had a place where wildlife could drink, and they recently added this feature. A great diversity of animals have been drawn to their water, including deer, foxes, quail, bobcats and more. Providing a reliable source of clean, accessible water is one of the first and most important things you can do to make your property more attractive to wildlife.
Pacific Gopher Snakes are one of the two most common snakes in the Tehachapi Mountains. The other is the California Kingsnake (Lampropeltis getula californiae). Because they like open, sunny grasslands, chaparral scrub and mixed woodland terrain, Gopher Snakes are found throughout the Tehachapi Mountains in all but the highest, most forested mountain areas. They are the species you are mostly like to see as part of the roadkill raven buffet.
Pacific Gopher Snakes are constrictors, not vipers, so they are non-venomous and subdue their prey by squeezing them, not envenomating them. Like all snakes, however, they do strike their prey first before throwing a few coils of their sinuous, muscular body around the rodent or other prey.
Pacific Gopher Snakes are not venomous, but that doesn't mean that they are necessarily docile -- some are quite gentle and don't object to being handled or gently ushered to safety off a roadway, while others are somewhat short-tempered and standoffish and will strike repeatedly if you try to interact them at all.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for Gopher Snake is kogo.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
