Al Crisalli Jr. took these photos of Desert Cottontail rabbits (Sylvilagus audubonii) in the Tehachapi Valley in the late afternoon. These handsome little mammals have soft grayish-brown fur that enables them to blend in well with their surroundings. This is essential, for rabbits are the preferred prey for virtually every predator — they have been called Prince of a Thousand Enemies for good reason.
Rabbits are considered crepuscular, meaning they are most active during the twilight hours around dawn and dusk. They can also be found foraging in the day or the night, but early morning and evening are their favorite times.
Unlike European rabbits, Cottontails don't dig, and in fact don't really like going underground. Adults typically take shelter in a shallow impression underneath overhanging grass or a low shrub, which is referred to as a "form." Even mothers don't raise their babies in a burrow — they typically go into a brush pile, or underneath something that can serve as a roof, like a discarded sheet of plywood, the floor of a shed, etc. The mother rabbit then makes the coziest of nests by lining it with loose hair from off her belly.
Rabbits use a dense network of blood vessels to keep their long ears warm in cold weather, and also use the same densely-vascularized system to help them cool off during hot weather.
Rabbitskin blankets enabled Great Basin Indian tribes to survive cold winters, and they were cherished animals. The Nuwä word for Cottontail is tavutsi, pronounced tah-VUT-si.
