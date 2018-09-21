Ashley True-Richardson took this photo of a Great Horned Owl that had gotten entangled in a barbed wire fence and was rescued by Tony and Kim Vespa. After being fed for two days, the owl flew off, back into a thicket of trees where it normally lives.
Great Horned Owls are probably the most widespread owl found in the Tehachapi Mountains — Great Horns and the pale-face Barn Owls are the two most frequently encountered of the nine owl species that have been seen in our area.
Great Horned Owls (Bubo virginianus) are typically our earliest nesting birds. They can be found nesting as early as February. This strategy means that Great Horned babies can fledge and start feeding themselves early in spring, when there is an abundance of young prey animals, like rodents, rabbits and hares, etc.
Raptor mortality generally spikes when the young predators leave the nest and must start hunting on their own, since they can quickly starve to death if they can't find and capture prey. So nesting early and giving the young owls a head start over other predators and prey can be a winning strategy for Great Horned Owls.
Great Horns have the nickname "Tiger Owls" both because of their somewhat striped appearance and their ferocity — they will take down prey that weighs more than them, including creatures as large as young Bobcats.
