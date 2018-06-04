John Bosworth took this photo at his backyard feeder in West Golden Hills of a male Lesser Goldfinch (Spinus psaltria). These attractive little birds are tiny — smaller than a sparrow — and they often form large foraging flocks, especially in winter.
Lesser Goldfinches eat mostly seeds from plants in the large Sunflower family and from a variety of thistles. They also consume assorted berries as well as the buds of oaks, willows, cottonwoods and sycamores.
They are so light that they can cling to the top of dried flower heads of thistles and other plants, and the Lesser Goldfinches will end up hanging there, feeding upside down as the flower head bends slightly with their weight. I have seen them feeding on yellow starthistle in the fall, and those are among the few times that the sight of yellow starthistle doesn't cause an inward frown.
Lesser Goldfinches are quick, active little birds that are fun to observe. Males near the West Coast have green backs and a black cap, while birds in the more eastern part of their range have black backs. Lesser Goldfinches are most common in two of the greatest states: California and Texas.
Happily, Lesser Goldfinches have actually increased their numbers between 1966 and 2015, and the global breeding population has been estimated at about 7 million birds. Unlike so many North American birds, these cute little birds are able to adapt fairly well to people. Some human-caused changes, like the planting of trees and shrubs and creation of water features, have benefitted Lesser Goldfinches.
