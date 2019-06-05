Tehachapi’s second annual Pride Picnic will take place for Pride Month beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Philip Marx Central Park, located on East E Street.
The organizers hope to raise awareness of and build fellowship among the members of Tehachapi’s LGBTQ+ community and their friends, families and allies. Attendees are asked to bring a picnic lunch, non-alcoholic drinks, chairs or blankets and outdoor games. Some gluten-free/vegetarian dishes to share and outdoor games to play will be available.
This is a family-friendly, inclusive community event. The organizers request attendees help leave the park as we find it, and co-create a family-friendly and civil event. For questions about the event, contact tehachapipride@yahoo.com.
