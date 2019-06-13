Feeling like a snack? Love's Travel Stops, including the one at 2000 E. Tehachapi Blvd., off Highway 58, are rolling out new candy.
The snack line launched June 12. Each bag sells for $1.69, and starting June 25, you can get to two bags for $3, according to a Love's news release.
Selections include gummy bears, gummy worms, sour gummy worms, fruity orange slices, starlight mints, french burnt peanuts, peach rings, cherry sours and assorted fruit slices.
“Stopping at Love’s has become even sweeter for drivers across the country,” Wade Hollis, senior manager of category buyers for merchandise at Love’s, said in a news release.
