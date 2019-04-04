New Life Pregnancy Center is offering childbirth classes to help expectant mothers prepare for labor and delivery.
The new series of classes will begin April 15, from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m., and will be held at 112 S. Curry St., upstairs. Classes will be offered free to women in their third trimester and will last for five weeks.
Instructor Rachel Donckels, LM, CPM, will share her knowledge and address questions and concerns for mothers and their birth coaches.
For more information or to register, call 823-8255. Class size is limited.
