The SAT and ACT exams have been the standard college entrance exams for high school students for more than 70 years. However, a new standardized test has recently been developed called the CLT, which stands for Classic Learning Test.
This new exam requires less time than its predecessors (two hours vs. three hours with the SAT) and is administered online instead of paper like the SAT and ACT. One of the major advantages is the same-day test result that can be directly shared with colleges instead of anxiously awaiting the typical two to six weeks for the other exam results.
The good news for Tehachapi high school students is Heritage Oak School became a test site for the CLT this spring and administered the exam for the first time under the supervision of college and career counselor Christi Barnes.
One of Heritage Oak’s own students, Austin Garrett, did exceptionally well and was recognized by the National Association of Scholars for his outstanding score. Austin has been attending Heritage Oak since eighth grade after moving to Tehachapi from Bakersfield. He is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in cross-country and mountain biking with the school.
There are currently 103 colleges accepting the CLT and this number is continually growing as more colleges see the benefits of it. According to the exam’s website, the CLT was developed as a better way to engage, assess and admit the best students through a technology-enabled college entrance exam, allowing for a personalized experience for both students and colleges.
John T. Vessey, Ph.D., professor of psychology at Wheaton College, conducted an analysis on data collected on the exam and came to this conclusion: “CLT scores are highly correlated with both SAT and ACT scores, and correlate remarkably well with freshman GPA. Both of these are indicators that the CLT possesses high validity as well as reliability."
For more information about the Classic Learning Test, please visit their website at www.cltexam.com. You can also find out more about Heritage Oak School at www.HeritageOakSchool.com/.
Amy Applegate is a school parent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.