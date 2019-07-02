Due to the holiday weekend, the Tehachapi Museum will not be open in July for First Friday. We will resume First Friday in August. For the July 4th weekend, the Museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In addition, the Museum will be open on the 4th of July from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate the Museum’s 46th birthday. Birthday cake and lemonade will be served on the Errea House porch at 1 p.m. Please join us!
Charles White is a Tehachapi resident who volunteers with many local organizations to preserve and improve the quality of life in Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.