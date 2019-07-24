Hannah Northrup of Tehachapi graduated with a master of science in biomedical engineering from the University of Utah on May 2.
Northrup was among the 8,465 graduates who were honored during the university's 150th general commencement ceremony. Students in the Class of 2019 ranged in age from 18 to 72 and earned 9,126 degrees. Graduates represented 50 U.S. states and 68 foreign countries.
The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves more than 31,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.
