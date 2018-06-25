Although summer is in full swing, it’s not too late to get children involved in classes and other activities in Tehachapi, from Bible camps to swimming lessons. Here is a list of ideas for summer activities for children:
Recreation & Park District Programs
The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District is still taking registration for its Summer Adventure Camp, which is open to sign-ups for a full week or just a few days for ages 5-12.
Registration cost includes breakfast and lunch, indoor and outdoor activities, pool time on Tuesdays and Thursdays and bi-weekly field trips on Fridays. The final week will be Aug. 6-10.
For the whole family, Camp Kiya music camp will take place July 22-26 with classes on topics such as basic music theory and improvisation. Discounts are available for family groups or if you opt to have no meals, help in the kitchen or have a scholarship.
Another available option all summer is to cool off in the pool for open rec swimming. The drop-in cost is $5, but 10-visit punch cards, monthly passes and full summer packages are available. Swimming lessons and classes such as water aerobics are also being offered throughout summer.
For more information on these activities or to sign up, visit tvrpd.org/programs or call 661-822-3228.
Kern County Library Tehachapi
The library has a number of free events open to all throughout the summer with something for all ages, including storytimes, a creative writing group, teen fandom club and American Sign Language classes on Mondays.
There are also ongoing summer reading challenges for teens and adults for the reward of a free book.
To see all of the summer activities, visit the Kern County Library website or stop by at 212 S. Green St. for a brochure.
Tehachapi Community Theatre Drama Day Camp
The Tehachapi Community Theatre will have two sessions, July 9-13 and 16-20, of Drama Day Camp led by instructor Monica Nadon.
Nadon said the camp requires “no prior experience” and is great for beginners. Nadon said participants will practice monologues, learn improv and more, and that some people sign up for both weeks in order to gain further practice.
The camp fee is $125 and can be paid at tconstage.com. For questions, contact Nadon at 661-886-4821.
Bible camps
A number of vacation Bible schools have already happened around Tehachapi, but many are still to come! This list was compiled by Kathy Flynn, a contributing writer, and may not be a complete list of all remaining Bible schools and camps.
Bear Valley Church, 9:30 a.m. to noon July 9-13, ages K-5th grade, 26180 Plateau Way, 821-0183. Registration is free. Call the office at 661-821-0813 for how to register. An optional T-shirt is $10.
Tehachapi First Baptist Church, 9-11:30 a.m. July 16-20, 6:30, ages 5-18, 1049 S. Curry St. Family night will be July 20 at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is free and available at the church office 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or on July 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 661-822-3138.
Country Oaks Baptist Church 9a.m. to noon July 16-20, ages 4-12, 20915 Schout Road. Registration costs $5 and includes a T-shirt. Go online to www.countryoaks.org for a pre-registration form and bring the completed form to the church office. Call 661-822-1379 for more information.
