Pasadena artist Peter Adams, president of the California Art Club, is one of the many prestigious artists expected to attend Art 2020 in Tehachapi in May when more than 35 nationally known and local artists will paint en plein air throughout the community. The artists will spend a week painting in locations in the hills, vineyards and mountaintops of Tehachapi. En plein air is the term used when artists go out into the countryside with their paints and easels, painting the world as they see it.
The artists will then return home to complete their work, which will then be submitted for a juried art show and sale to take place starting in July. The event which will be held at the Aspen Builders Activity Center at West Park will be open for the public to see the results of the “paint out.”
Peter Adams discovered a love of art in military school. He attended Cal Western in San Diego, Art Center College of Design and Instituto de Bellas Artes in Mexico; however, he wanted to paint like the Old Masters. He finally found what he was looking for in Lukits Fine Art Academy and studied with Theodore Lukits for seven years. It was there that he came to love plein air painting.
His first show was at his uncle’s home in Los Angeles. Of the nearly 65 paintings he exhibited, he sold nearly 50. He found the landscapes he had painted at various locations sold best. Soon, galleries in Beverly Hills and other LA locations were showing his work. He was the first unescorted American painter to travel and paint in the Peoples Republic of China and has also painted in Soviet-occupied areas of Afghanistan. He has painted Buddhist temples throughout China and Tibet, mosques in India and Pakistan and statues and monuments in Rome.
In 2010, he was commissioned to paint the 14 Stations of the Cross at Our Savior Catholic Church at the University of Southern California. He traveled to Jerusalem and stayed with Franciscan monks who were caretakers of the stations. Currently, he is planning an exhibit in Los Angeles at the Caruso Catholic Center.
Adams and his wife, Elaine, share a love of representational art and have helped to revitalize the California Art Club increasing its membership from 75 to nearly 2,000. He is a member of the Pastel Society of America and of Plein Air Painters of America.
Pat Doody is a member of the California Art Club.
