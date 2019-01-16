We all love receiving chocolates, flowers and balloons for Valentine's Day. But how about having them delivered by a friendly goat?
No kidding — pun intended. One local ranch is offering to visit your loved one and deliver your Valentine message, courtesy of one of their miniature dwarf goats.
Alex and Ernie Mullenax first moved to Kern County and bought their Tehachapi ranch in January 2016. That summer, they purchased their first goat, which acted as the ring bearer in their wedding ceremony.
"It was just so extraordinary, that it's what shaped the direction of the ranch," said Alex. "Our specialty right now is our Nigerian dwarf goats, which is a miniature breed of dairy goat."
The couple has since tailored their goat stock to include "under 50, finally;" however, they also have cattle, horses from the Oak Creek herd and llamas.
Last summer, they sold goat milk soap at the Farmers Market in Tehachapi, and offered goat yoga classes at the park. Now, they have decided to branch out and offer Goat Grams for Valentine's.
Basic Goat Grams include a 10-minute meet and greet with a baby goat and a hand-crafted Valentine message for $37.
Said Alex, "If people want to add on something, such as a rose or chocolate or a balloon, then we have that at an additional fee as well."
Delivery for Goat Grams at a school facility must include permission from the school, and no Goat Grams can be delivered at establishments were food is made or served.
Said Alex, "Goats are very trendy right now. It offers people the opportunity to be exposed to the goat outside of a petting zoo or fair situation."
Alex said goats have the personality of a cross between a dog and a toddler, and offer a zen to Goat Grams.
Said Alex, "Its just a winning personality. It's also very therapeutic and calming. They are really nice to be around."
According to Alex, the Goat Grams will also serve as an announcement for their 2019 Goat Yoga calendar.
Said Alex, "We expect it (the calendar) to become its own thing."
If you want to order a Goat Gram, you have to act fast! Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, has already been booked; however, Valentine Day-ish grams are still available on Feb. 10 and 11, said Alex.
To order a Goat Gram, go to CaliforniaGoatYoga.com. The Mullenax Ranch also has a Facebook page @CaliforniaGoatYoga. They can be reached by calling 238-3072 or by emailing californiagoatyoga@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.