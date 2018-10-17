It's that time of year again when ghosts, goblins and things that go bump in the night will fill the streets of Tehachapi, Golden Hills and Bear Valley Springs for the spookiest time of the year, Halloween.
Numerous events will be offered this year for local folks and surrounding residents for pre-Halloween fun as well as on Halloween night, including:
• Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St., will host its 2nd Annual Tehachapi Pumpkin Patch through 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. Bring your family and friends and enjoy free hay rides, bounce house, games, popcorn and more.
On Saturday, Oct. 27, starting at 1 p.m., there will be live music from Traci Barns, Tommy Hayes and Jimmy Phillips who will perform their greatest hits. For more information, call 822-7541.
• Bear Valley Springs Association will host a carnival and Trunk or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Whiting Center, 26940 Bear Valley Road. All ages are invited to come in costume and play games and participate in cake walks. JVJ Jumpers will also have a tot area at the carnival. Bear Valley residents and businesses are invited to participate in the Trunk or Treat. Signup for the Trunk or Treat at the Whiting Center or over the phone at 821-6641. Attendees must have a gate pass or sponsor.
• Ghoulden Hills Trick or Treat will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Golden Hills Community Service District, 21415 Reeves St., in the parking lot. The event will include games, contests and prizes. Participants are encouraged to come in costume.
• The Halloween Paw-ty will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Canine Creek Pet Wash and Boutique, 798 Tucker Road, #5. Dogs in costume will get a bag of treats.
Halloween night
• First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry, invites the public to attend its Happy Halloween Happenings from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. The event will include something for everyone. Following registration, hot dogs, chili, hot chocolate, popcorn and candy will be available. In addition, parents can drink coffee, hot chocolate or cappuccino.
The event will include fun game booths such as a beanbag toss, pumpkin golf, cake walk, crafts room, warming station and fishing booth. A $20 prize for best costumed young goblins will be given for first and second place. All children will be given candy for their goody bags.
Pre-registration can be done by calling 822-3138, but is not required.
• Bear Valley Springs will present its Halloween Host Homes from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Bear Valley residents who would like trick or treaters to visit their homes can participate by calling the Whiting Center at 821-6641. Attendees must have a gate pass or sponsor.
• Halloween at the library will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. Come decorate a trick-or-treat bag, participate in a storytime scavenger hunt for candy, and take pictures in the haunted courtyard. The library is located at 212 S. Green St. For more information, call 822-4938.
• The annual Trunk or Treat community event, presented by Main Street Tehachapi, will be held Halloween night, Oct. 31, in downtown Tehachapi on Green and Robinson streets and inside Centennial Plaza and parking lot, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Families are welcome to don their costumes and bring their children downtown for the free and safe Halloween event offered as an alternative to trick-or-treating. The event features local businesses and individuals who decorate the trunks of their cars and backs of pickup trucks with spooky goodness for the public's enjoyment as their owners pass out candy to children.
Main Street Tehachapi provides the candy for participants; however, they are encouraged to bring some as well as last year's event saw upwards of 3,000 children dressed in costume.
It's not too late to participate in this year's Trunk or Treat as applications will be accepted through the day of the event. Applications are available at mainstreettehachapi.org, with a $5 fee charged for participation. The fee primarily serves a purpose in planning the event, rather than in raising revenue for the organization.
Anyone who wants to donate candy is asked to call Main Street Tehachapi at 822-6519 or email info@mainstreettehachapi.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.