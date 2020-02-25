Oak Valley Appliance, INC., was named runner-up in the Most Professional Servicer contest during the Appliance Service Training Institute in St. Pete Beach, Fla., Jan. 22.
Oak Valley Appliance, INC. is family owned. It’s also operated by the Lange and Drucker family in Tehachapi.
According to a news release, the United Appliance Servicers Association’s Most Professional Servicer award is the most coveted professional award in the appliance repair industry. The competition draws more than 100 entries every year.
Nominees were judged on the presentation of their company, including technician uniform, service vehicle, company logo and web presence.
“Enjoying what we do, since 1979,” wrote David Lange, president and CEO, in the news release.
The business can be found at oakvalleyappliance.com.
